Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $106.33

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.