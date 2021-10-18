Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Price Target at €49.63

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.08 ($57.74).

A number of analysts recently commented on PHIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.