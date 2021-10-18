Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $237.57

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.63. 158,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,800. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $266.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.