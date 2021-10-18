Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of AVXL opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

