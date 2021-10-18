Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.