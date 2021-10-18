Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after acquiring an additional 570,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after acquiring an additional 453,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

