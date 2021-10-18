Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

AOMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.64 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In related news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $2,321,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $92,432,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $37,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

