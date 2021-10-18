Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

