Anthem (ANTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.05 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.