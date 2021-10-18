Antipodean Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Antipodean Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000. CareMax comprises about 2.1% of Antipodean Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Antipodean Advisors LLC owned about 3.34% of CareMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $625,718,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $10,000,000.

CMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,844. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

