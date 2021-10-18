APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 20,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,385,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

