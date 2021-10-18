APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.29 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

