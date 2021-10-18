APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.81 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

