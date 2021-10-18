Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $51.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.96 million and the lowest is $51.35 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

AINV opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

