Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.55. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.