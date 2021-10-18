ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.96.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.92. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.