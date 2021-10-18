Archon Capital Management LLC Invests $32.44 Million in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300,428 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,000. Benefitfocus comprises approximately 3.7% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNFT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

