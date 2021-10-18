Archon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,038 shares during the period. Domo accounts for 1.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Domo worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.77. 1,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,538. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

