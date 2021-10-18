Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$19.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 53.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

