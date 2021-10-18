Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $134.07 on Thursday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

