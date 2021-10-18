Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $164.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

