ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. ASOS has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.