Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

