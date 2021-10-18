AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 106 ($1.38) on Monday, reaching GBX 8,689 ($113.52). 635,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,195.92. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £134.60 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.