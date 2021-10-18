Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Decreased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 1.33% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.76. 4,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,498. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

