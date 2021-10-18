Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atrion worth $75,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

ATRI stock opened at $674.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.96. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $783.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

