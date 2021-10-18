Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.46. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,649. Auddia has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

