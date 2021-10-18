AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,736.03 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,741.91. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,623.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,537.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

