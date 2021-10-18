Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $7.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 16,130 shares changing hands.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $500.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

