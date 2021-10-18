Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

