AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

AVB opened at $230.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.