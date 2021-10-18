Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) vs. Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Head to Head Review

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.77 $11.06 million $0.46 64.70 Intapp $214.63 million 7.15 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -20.49

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 6.89% -29.86% 14.88% Intapp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avid Technology and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00

Avid Technology presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. Intapp has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Given Intapp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intapp is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

