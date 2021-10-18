Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.56

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.56 and last traded at $155.56, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

