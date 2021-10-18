Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) shot up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 981,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,654,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$47.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

