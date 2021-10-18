BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Now Covered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $33.36 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

