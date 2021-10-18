Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $163.63

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.63, but opened at $172.70. Baidu shares last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 65,920 shares changing hands.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

