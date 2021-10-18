Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.92. 37,345,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

