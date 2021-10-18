Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 33,468 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.94 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.