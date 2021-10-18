Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $61.01 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.