Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,286,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $70.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.