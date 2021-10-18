Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.