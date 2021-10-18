Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after buying an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after buying an additional 594,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

