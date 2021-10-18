Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 89,171 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1,062.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Liquidity Services worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

