Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

