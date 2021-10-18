Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.04 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 773,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ACCO Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

