Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.