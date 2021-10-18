Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.08

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 5158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

