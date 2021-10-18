Baupost Group LLC MA Buys New Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,339,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y makes up 0.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 4.91% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $24,368,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $11,553,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $20,088,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,934,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.