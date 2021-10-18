Beer Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $318,459.90 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $318,459.90 and approximately $14,463.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,900,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

