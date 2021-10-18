Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

